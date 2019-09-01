Red by John Logan

Google Calendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00 iCalendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

A production of the Tony & Drama Desk award-winning play Red, by John Logan produced in Chattanooga, TN.

Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New Yorks famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting. *recommended for ages 13+

Performance dates and times:

Friday, August 30 at 7:30p

Saturday, August 31 at 2:30p

Saturday, August 31 at7:30p

Sunday, September 1 at 2:30p

*performance runs approximately 80min with no intermission

All performances will be held Barking Legs Theatre: 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN, 37404. https://barkinglegs.org

For questions please call 423.503.0589

MADE POSSIBLE BY: The Alderman Group

www.thealdermangroup.net

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00 iCalendar - Red by John Logan - 2019-09-01 14:30:00
DI 16.32

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours