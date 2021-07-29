Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show

Come out this Thursday, July 29, for some brews and laughs at the Adult Spelling Bee, and enter for your chance to win!

Featuring up to 30 contestants competing for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize baskets valued at $200, $100 & $50 + bragging rights.

Hosted by Reed Landry

Honorable Judges Lilith The Clown, Krystal LaFianza-Pitzen, Jacob Clements

Including stand-up comedy during interludes by Charles Newby, Donnie Marsh, Bryant Smith, & Ben Levin

Pre-entry sign-ups available by making a $10 donation to Red Path via Cashapp $Redpathproject or Venmo @Redpathproject to be added to the roster.

100% proceeds to fund the Chattanooga Indigenous Pow-Wow at Coolidge Park, October 2-3, 2021

Thank you all for your continued support and we'll see you out there!

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy
4232697979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show - 2021-07-29 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 29, 2021

Friday

July 30, 2021

Saturday

July 31, 2021

Sunday

August 1, 2021

Monday

August 2, 2021

Tuesday

August 3, 2021

Wednesday

August 4, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours