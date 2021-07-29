Adult Spelling Bee & Comedy Show

Come out this Thursday, July 29, for some brews and laughs at the Adult Spelling Bee, and enter for your chance to win!

Featuring up to 30 contestants competing for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prize baskets valued at $200, $100 & $50 + bragging rights.

Hosted by Reed Landry

Honorable Judges Lilith The Clown, Krystal LaFianza-Pitzen, Jacob Clements

Including stand-up comedy during interludes by Charles Newby, Donnie Marsh, Bryant Smith, & Ben Levin

Pre-entry sign-ups available by making a $10 donation to Red Path via Cashapp $Redpathproject or Venmo @Redpathproject to be added to the roster.

100% proceeds to fund the Chattanooga Indigenous Pow-Wow at Coolidge Park, October 2-3, 2021

Thank you all for your continued support and we'll see you out there!