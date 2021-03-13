Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge
Join us this Saturday for live Celtic music by Stringers Ridge and the Red Rogues Duo. Performances will be outdoors on our spacious patio. St. Paddy's cocktail features. Mask required unless seated. No Cover!
to
Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
