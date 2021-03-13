Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge

to

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge

Join us this Saturday for live Celtic music by Stringers Ridge and the Red Rogues Duo. Performances will be outdoors on our spacious patio. St. Paddy's cocktail features. Mask required unless seated. No Cover!

Info

Gate 11 Distillery 1400 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge - 2021-03-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge - 2021-03-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge - 2021-03-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Red Rogues Duo, Stringers Ridge - 2021-03-13 16:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

March 12, 2021

Saturday

March 13, 2021

Sunday

March 14, 2021

Monday

March 15, 2021

Tuesday

March 16, 2021

Wednesday

March 17, 2021

Thursday

March 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours