Red Shoe Society Halloween Cruise

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga’s (RMHC) young professionals group called Red Shoe Society invites you to their Halloween Cruise on the Southern Belle on Friday, October 26. Admission for the Halloween Cruise is only $25 in advance & $30 at the door. There will be a cash bar. All admission proceeds will go back to helping families at RMHC. There will be dancing and prizes for the best Halloween outfit including four tickets to the Titans vs. Patriots game for Sunday, November 11. The main event sponsor for the night is First Tennessee Bank.

Date: Friday, Oct. 26 from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Location: Southern Belle Riverboat

151 Riverfront PkwyChattanooga TN, 37402

*A valid photo ID is required for the event.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s River Cruise fundraiser! This year’s fundraiser will be Halloween themed, and we are encouraging guests to wear creative costumes and their dancing shoes. This cruise is going to be a blast for adults who want to have some Halloween fun. Red Shoe Society has a goal to raise $5,000 to help about 76 families stay at the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House,” said Madyson Foster, Red Shoe Society co-chair.

The Red Shoe Society is a group of philanthropic young professionals (ages 21-39) who work together to raise funds, encourage new volunteers and enhance awareness of the programs offered by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.

For more information on the Halloween Cruise, visit RMHChattanooga.com or the Red Shoe Society’s Facebook event page. #RSSHalloweenCruise

