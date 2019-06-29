Red, White and Brew BBQ Brawl

Cambridge Square and InspireMi Agency proudly presents Red, White, and Brew and the Third Annual BBQ Brawl.

There’s no better way to raise your flag and a toast to Uncle Sam this summer, than by taking in this remarkable event. Come out to Cambridge Square enjoy walking the Square drinking a cold one, trying different BBQ from some of the best in Chattanooga, shop, and listen to live music.

DATE: Saturday, June 29, 2019

WHEN: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. (BBQ Competition) 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (After Party)

WHERE: Cambridge Square, Ooltewah, Tennessee

Admission is FREE for attendees.