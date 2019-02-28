The Redball Express

Heritage House Arts and Civic Center 1428 Jenkins Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

In honor of BLACK HISTORY MONTH, Heritage House proudly presents Budd Boetticher's RED BALL EXPRESS . . .

NORMANDY - AUGUST 1944: After the invasion of France and the breakout from the French bocage, or hedgerow country, Patton's Third Army has now advanced so far and so fast in its race toward Paris that it can no longer be supplied.

To maintain the momentum, Allied command establishes an elite military transport route -- THE RED BALL EXPRESS, whose trucks have priority over all other traffic on the road. The Red Ball Express is manned in large part by African-American soldiers.

SIDNEY POITIER portrays one member of a racially integrated platoon of The Express who will encounter private enmities, bypassed enemy pockets, minefields, and increasingly perilous missions (all leavened by a touch of comedy) in his mission to speed supplies to the front lines.

JEFF CHANDLER, HUGH O'BRIAN, ALEX NICOL and CHARLES DRAKE costar.

