Shani Palmer

Redbriar Antiques East Ridge 6503 Slayton Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412

Mother's Day specials, lovely lunch, fun and festivity, great deals on beautiful antiques, come shop for Mom and enjoy Shani Hedden Palmer singing from 10 am til 5 pm! Giveaways, specials, fun, friends, and festivity!

Info
Redbriar Antiques East Ridge 6503 Slayton Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37412
Concerts & Live Music
423-505-6086
