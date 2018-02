Weed Wrangle®, is a one-day, citywide, volunteer effort to help rescue our public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines and flowering plants, such as honeysuckle, Chinese privet, English ivy, and kudzu.

To participate at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, register at: https://ihelpchattanooga.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=325549