Reflections Gallery Grand Opening

After 32 years in business on Lee Highway, the Rushing family, who have owned and operated the gallery since 1986, made the move to join Chattanooga’s flourishing downtown scene. After months of searching, Jan Rushing, owner and family Patriarch, and his granddaughter, Summer Harrison, who directs the stained glass studio, knew they had found the perfect new home for the family business as soon as they stepped foot in the historic brick building at 1635 Rossville Avenue, with its arching entryways and sky high ceilings.

Originally built in 1900, the long ago auto parts store and garage has been newly converted to house Reflections local original art gallery, custom framing studio, stained glass studio and art restoration workshop.

The gallery crew feels their new neighborhood is a perfect fit, and is eager to resume full time operations mid-March, with a formal opening to follow in April, upon completion of a new front entrance. The opening celebration will include scheduled live demonstrations from the many artists presently displayed in the gallery as well as light refreshments of wine and hors d'oeuvres.

Visit website for more information www.reflectionsgallerytn.com