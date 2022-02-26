Reflections of the Soul: Voctoria Kalaichi Solo Show

× Expand Victoria Kalaichi The Flowers Dressing Girl | by Victorial Kalaichi | oil on canvas

You are invited to a solo art exhibition and sale of the paintings of Ukrainian artist, Victoria Kalaichi. Victoria is traveling to Chattanooga for this event and to teach a painting workshop in March (just a few spots left!). Her husband, Denis Sarazhin will be co-teaching the workshop.

The exhibit is open to the public free of charge. Works will be available for purchase. Registration is required for the painting workshop at Townsend Atelier.com

About Victoria Kalaichi:

Born in 1986 in the city of Ordzhonikidze in the Russian Republic of Alania. She graduated from the Crimean Art College in Ukraine named after Samokish in 2006. In the same year, she entered the prestigious Kharkov State Academy of Arts and Design. She studied in the Portrait and Genre Workshop of People′s Artist of Ukraine, Professor Ganotsky, and under Honored Artist of Ukraine, Professor Chaus. Since 2008, she has been a participant in numerous exhibitions and international Plein airs. Her paintings are in private collections in China, America, Holland, Sweden, Russia, Ukraine, etc. Since 2019 she has been a member of Kharkov’s section of the association of Ukraine’s Artists’ Alliance. Her work is represented by Arcadia Gallery, NY, NY, and Gallery Russia.

Masks required.