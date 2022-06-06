× Expand thechattery.org Refresh Your Budget

It's that time of year to do your spring cleaning! It's also time to refresh your budget and spending to see if there is anything you can clean up there too. Join founder of Money Lit Stephanie Pyke as she takes you through your bank and credit card statements to determine where you are spending and if there is anything you can adjust to better meet your financial goals.

You will need: your bank statement (at least a one month view) and/or your credit card statements

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Stephanie Pyke is the founder of Money Lit, a company striving to impact youth for a brighter financial future. She focuses on educating youth and their parents on ways to learn practical money life skills that can create healthy spending, saving, and investing habits as we grow. She has created a group on Facebook to empower moms with financial skills. When she isn't working on Money Lit, she is an Advisor for Consumer Credit Counseling Services of East TN, as well as a Business Adjunct Professor.