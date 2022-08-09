× Expand green|spaces Regenerative Design Summit

green|spaces is hosting the Regenerative Design Summit on August 9 and 10 at the Westin Chattanooga. This carbon-neutral, zero-waste event features presentations and workshops on how to design and build buildings that create more energy than they use. Community leaders, students, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and financiers are encouraged to participate.

To register for the Regenerative Design Summit and see the full lineup of speakers, visit https://bit.ly/RegenDesign2022. This event is made possible through the generous support of the Kendeda Fund and the Lyndhurst Foundation.

The last day for registration is Sunday, July 31.