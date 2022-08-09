Regenerative Design Summit

to

Westin Chattanooga 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

green|spaces is hosting the Regenerative Design Summit on August 9 and 10 at the Westin Chattanooga. This carbon-neutral, zero-waste event features presentations and workshops on how to design and build buildings that create more energy than they use. Community leaders, students, developers, architects, engineers, contractors, and financiers are encouraged to participate.

To register for the Regenerative Design Summit and see the full lineup of speakers, visit https://bit.ly/RegenDesign2022. This event is made possible through the generous support of the Kendeda Fund and the Lyndhurst Foundation.

The last day for registration is Sunday, July 31.

Info

Westin Chattanooga 801 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Business & Career, Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Regenerative Design Summit - 2022-08-09 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Regenerative Design Summit - 2022-08-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Regenerative Design Summit - 2022-08-09 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Regenerative Design Summit - 2022-08-09 00:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

July 25, 2022

Tuesday

July 26, 2022

Wednesday

July 27, 2022

Thursday

July 28, 2022

Friday

July 29, 2022

Saturday

July 30, 2022

Sunday

July 31, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours