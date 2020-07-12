Register To Vote
Register to vote and celebrate your voice with a beer! The League of Women's Voters will be set up at the brewery on July 12th between 1-3pm helping you get ready for the upcoming national and local elections. We will also have a beer special for everyone!
Requirements to Register:
1. US citizen
2. Resident of TN
3. No felony convictions unless rights have been restored.
4. Acceptable IDs (even if expired):
a. TN license with photo
b. Passport
c. Photo ID issued by Dept. of Safety & Homeland Sec.
d. Photo ID issued by Federal or TN state government
e. Military ID
f. TN handgun permit