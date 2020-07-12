Register To Vote

Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Register to vote and celebrate your voice with a beer! The League of Women's Voters will be set up at the brewery on July 12th between 1-3pm helping you get ready for the upcoming national and local elections. We will also have a beer special for everyone!

Requirements to Register:

1. US citizen

2. Resident of TN

3. No felony convictions unless rights have been restored.

4. Acceptable IDs (even if expired):

a. TN license with photo

b. Passport

c. Photo ID issued by Dept. of Safety & Homeland Sec.

d. Photo ID issued by Federal or TN state government

e. Military ID

f. TN handgun permit

