REI Backcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1

Greenway Farms 5051 Gann Store Road, Hixson, Tennessee 37343

During this field outing, our instructors will help you understand the information provided on your map, the proper use of your compass, and how to put the two together. You'll learn about magnetic north, true north, and magnetic variation (declination). After covering these fundamentals, you'll get time to practice taking a bearing from the terrain and your map so that you can make sense of your position and plan a route. This hands on course is a great introduction to outdoor navigation and map reading!

