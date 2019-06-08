We're heading out to one of our favorite camp spots, Cloudland Canyon State Park, for 24 hours of fun in the outdoors. We'll create a great community space: camp lounge, trail mix bar, and plenty of outdoor fun! Dinner will be provided by Moes Bbq with vegetarian options available upon request! After dinner we set up a gourmet s'mores bar and community campfire. Wake up to fresh coffee, tea or hot chocolate. And we're making it really simple: We create the space--you just bring your tent and sleeping gear. Spots are limited- sign up today and see why our members come camp with us again and again. Spots are limited so grab your crew and sign up today!
REI Campout at Cloudland Canyon State Park
Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738
