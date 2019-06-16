Experience the thrill of mountain biking with our enthusiastic, knowledgeable instructors! You'll practice various riding techniques, including body and pedal position, shifting, braking, climbing, descending, and navigating minor obstacles on the trail. We'll also go over important communication skills and mountain biking trail etiquette with the aim of keeping multi-use trails open and safe for everyone. And finally, we'll practice all these new skills on a beginner friendly trail ride! Don't have a bike? We'll provide mountain bikes for students at no additional charge. Recommended for those 14 and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or responsible adult. This class is for those who are already comfortable riding a bike on flat and even terrain.
REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class
Raccoon Mountain TVA Pumped Storage Facility River Gorge, Chattanooga, TN 37419 River Gorge, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419
