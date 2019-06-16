REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class

to Google Calendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00

Raccoon Mountain TVA Pumped Storage Facility River Gorge, Chattanooga, TN 37419 River Gorge, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

Experience the thrill of mountain biking with our enthusiastic, knowledgeable instructors! You'll practice various riding techniques, including body and pedal position, shifting, braking, climbing, descending, and navigating minor obstacles on the trail. We'll also go over important communication skills and mountain biking trail etiquette with the aim of keeping multi-use trails open and safe for everyone. And finally, we'll practice all these new skills on a beginner friendly trail ride! Don't have a bike? We'll provide mountain bikes for students at no additional charge. Recommended for those 14 and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by parent or responsible adult. This class is for those who are already comfortable riding a bike on flat and even terrain.

Info

Raccoon Mountain TVA Pumped Storage Facility River Gorge, Chattanooga, TN 37419 River Gorge, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419 View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - REI Introduction to Mountain Biking Class - 2019-06-16 09:00:00
DI 16.19

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 13, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 14, 2019

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours