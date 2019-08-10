REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour

to Google Calendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00

Lookout Winery 11848 US-41, Guild, TN 37340 US-41, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37340

Islands and Wine Kayak Tour is a relaxing 4 mile kayak adventure that starts just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee at the end of the Tennessee River Gorge at Nickajack Lake. Our professional guides will lead you on a four mile paddle on Nickajack Lake. We will finish up our river trip at Lookout Winery. You will experience the gorgeous vistas above the Tennessee River with a rich glass of wine to wind down your day compliments of REI. An introduction to equipment and basic techniques is provided prior to embarking on the journey. No previous paddling experience necessary.

Info

Lookout Winery 11848 US-41, Guild, TN 37340 US-41, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37340 View Map
Food & Drink, Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour - 2019-08-10 14:00:00
DI 16.19

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 13, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 14, 2019

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours