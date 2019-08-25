REI Kayak Rescues and Recovery - Level 2

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

Ready to take your kayaking knowledge to the next level? In this class, students will learn to enter and exit your kayak wearing a sprayskirt. You'll learn rescue techniques for self-rescue to get back into your boat and for assisting others as well. By the end of the class, our instructors will also help you gain an awareness of how to become a safe, responsible kayaker. This class is a natural follow-up to our Learn to Kayak class and is great for kayakers who have basic paddling skills but are interested in learning more about self and assisted rescues.

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee View Map
