REI Kayak Rolling - Level 3

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

The kayak roll is a skill that many paddlers aspire to master, but it can be challenging to learn. Join our professional kayak instructors to start the process of learning or refining your kayak roll. These sessions are designed for paddlers that have a solid foundation of skills that want to step-up the game. Learning the kayak roll is a process and often times takes more than one session. Be prepared to learn and be ready for additional practice as you embark on this learning journey. Completion of our Kayak Rescues and Recoveries and Kayak Paddle Skills workshop on Edging and Bracing is a must (or equivalent skills) as these will put you in the right place to learn how things connect to help you complete the kayak roll. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent / responsible adult.

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Outdoor
