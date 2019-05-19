This class will introduce you to the fundamentals of kayaking in a comfortable setting and at a relaxed pace. You will learn about proper strokes and paddling technique, and get the chance to practice these new skills on a beautiful, local waterway. REI's expert guides will also teach the basics of water safety, trip planning, and how to have an enjoyable time on the water. This is a great way to build a new skill set or improve upon what you already know about kayaking. REI provides kayaks, paddles and all necessary safety equipment.
REI Learn to Kayak Class
Nickajack Wildlife Refuge and Bat Cave TVA City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
