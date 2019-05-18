REI Learn to Kayak Class

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

This class will introduce you to the fundamentals of kayaking in a comfortable setting and at a relaxed pace. You will learn about proper strokes and paddling technique, and get the chance to practice these new skills on a beautiful, local waterway. REI's expert guides will also teach the basics of water safety, trip planning, and how to have an enjoyable time on the water. This is a great way to build a new skill set or improve upon what you already know about kayaking. REI provides kayaks, paddles and all necessary safety equipment.

Info

Education & Learning, Outdoor, Sports
DI 16.19

