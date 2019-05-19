REI Learn to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Class

Spend time on the water and learn everything you need to get started in the sport of Stand Up Paddleboarding. You'll be introduced to the basics strokes, and receive personalized instruction to improve your balance and comfort on the board. We'll cover important gear and safety concepts before we practice moving from a seated to standing position, remounting our board after falling (or jumping!) in the water, and basic paddle strokes. This is a great way to build a new skill set or improve upon what you already know about paddleboarding. Paddleboards, paddles and safety equipment provided!