REI Learn to Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Class

Coolidge Park 1 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join REI on a guided SUP tour in Chattanooga on the Tennessee River to catch the headlining act at the Riverbend Music Festival. We will have the unique experience of paddling at sunset over to Ross's Landing and catching the headlining act of the Riverbend Music Festival while floating on the river. Once the headliner is finished playing our guides will lead you on a casual nigthtime paddle back to our launch site.

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor, Sports
