Ready to take your mountain biking to the next level? Come join us for our mountain bike skills class where we will focus on wheel lifts, tight turns, and other helpful tips to get you prepared for more technical trails. The ability to control one's wheels off the ground, remaining balanced over your bike, and staying in control on single-track is critical for success. Flat pedals and soft-soled shoes are required for the class. Join us to develop these handling skills and clear that stubborn section of trail on your next ride!
REI Mountain Biking Skills - Level 2
Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Monday
Sorry, no events.
Tuesday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatFriends of the Library Book Sale
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessCognitive Fitness Circuit Training for Adults
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsHandcrafted Happy Hour
Wednesday
-
This & That1 Million Cups
-
Art & ExhibitionsEileen Fisher: Waste No More
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner’s Copper Foil
-
Education & LearningPublic Speaking Masterclass
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Theater & DancePeter Pan
Saturday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatRock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
-
Outdoor SportsMountain Biking Skills - Level 2
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsREI Mountain Biking Skills - Level 2
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & FairsGlitz & Glamour Fashion Show
Sunday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatRock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & FamilyBrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo