Every year on the Tennessee River at Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge, an estimated 100,000 endangered Grey bats roost from late April to early October. In April the Tennessee Valley Authority begins filling the Nickajack Reservoir to summer levels of water. In doing so it also fills the empty Nickajack Cave with warm water. The warm water of the river heats the temperature of the bat cave slightly, creating the ideal environment for bats to raise their young. Join us at sunset as we paddle kayaks over to watch these bats dramatically take flight each night in search of insects. Perfect for paddlers of any level, we'll bring all the necessary gear and go over kayaking basics before getting started. We hope you'll join us! Tours happen Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights April - September.
REI Nickajack Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour
Nickajack Bat Cave Maple View Recreation Area South Pittsburg, Tennessee 37380
