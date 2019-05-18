REI Overnight Backpacking Class

Google Calendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00

Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738

Let us help you with your first backpacking experience. Join our instructors on an overnight trip to a nearby scenic camp. Our instructors explain how to choose and use equipment (including how to load and carry your backpack) to maximize your comfort and fun. You'll also learn about campsite selection, camp cooking, water treatment and Leave No Trace etiquette. Course includes all required gear (backpack, tent, sleeping bag, pad, stove, all cookware, trekking poles, and water filters) and food.

Info

Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Rising Fawn, Georgia 30738 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Sports
Google Calendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - REI Overnight Backpacking Class - 2019-05-18 12:00:00
DI 16.19

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 13, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 14, 2019

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours