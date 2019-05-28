REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop

Being able to comfortably pack and carry all the basic essentials for your next adventure doesn't have to be difficult. Join an REI expert to learn the best ways to distribute gear in your backpack, what fits best where, and the key elements to good backpack fit. You are encouraged to bring your own pack, packed with your gear, and we'll show you how to make it carry as comfortably as possible. An REI fit expert will also help you identify what to look for in good pack fit and how to achieve that light-as-a-feather feel on your next trail adventure.