REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop

to Google Calendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00

REI Chattanooga 2507 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN 37421 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Being able to comfortably pack and carry all the basic essentials for your next adventure doesn't have to be difficult. Join an REI expert to learn the best ways to distribute gear in your backpack, what fits best where, and the key elements to good backpack fit. You are encouraged to bring your own pack, packed with your gear, and we'll show you how to make it carry as comfortably as possible. An REI fit expert will also help you identify what to look for in good pack fit and how to achieve that light-as-a-feather feel on your next trail adventure.

Info

REI Chattanooga 2507 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN 37421 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00 iCalendar - REI How to Pack a Backpack Workshop - 2019-05-28 18:30:00
DI 16.19

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

May 13, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 14, 2019

Wednesday

May 15, 2019

Thursday

May 16, 2019

Friday

May 17, 2019

Saturday

May 18, 2019

Sunday

May 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours