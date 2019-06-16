REI Raccoon Mountain Downhill Mountain Bike Shuttle

Raccoon Mountain Park and Campground 319 West Hills Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

Get a full day of riding in with REI's Shuttle Service to the top of Raccoon Mountain. Meet at the base of Raccoon Mountain to prep your bike for the ride with our self-service mountain bike repair station. Throw your bike on our bike trailer and enjoy a hassle free to ride to the top. REI will meet you at the bottom boat ramp and bring you back to the top for another epic self-guided ride on one of Chattanooga's premier mountain bike trail systems.

Info

Raccoon Mountain Park and Campground 319 West Hills Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419 View Map
Outdoor, Sports
