REI How to Ride a Bike for Adults

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

If you never learned to ride a bike or need to relearn the basics, this is the class for you! Our patient instructors use a series of skill-developing exercises to get you up on two wheels. You'll learn to start and stop smoothly while balancing comfortably on a bike. This class is for adults and kids 12 and older; children 11 and under are welcome to join us in a separate How to Ride a Bike for Kids class. Bikes and bike helmets will be provided. Anyone under 18 must have a responsible adult present during the class.

Enterprise South Nature Park 8015 Volkswagen Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Sports
