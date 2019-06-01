REI River Bend Kayak Tour

Join REI on a guided kayak tour in Chattanooga on the Tennessee River to catch the headlining act at the Riverbend Music Festival. We will have the unique experience of paddling at sunset over to Ross's Landing and catching the headlining act of the Riverbend Music Festival from the seat of your kayak. Once the headliner is finished playing our guides will lead you on a casual nigthtime paddle back to our launch site.

Enjoy the sunset from the seat of a kayak

Listen to the headliner act of the Riverbend Music Festival from the water

Float on the beautiful Tennessee river at night