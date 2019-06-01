Join REI Outdoor School rock climbing instructors to learn assisted-rescue skills no climber should be without: getting yourself out of tricky situations and assisting others when professional help is unavailable. You'll learn how to escape a belay setup, ascend to aid an injured climber and lower both climber and rescuer. Please bring your personal harness as practicing with your own equipment can better prepare you for real situations. REI Outdoor School will provide climbing shoes, harnesses, and helmets to any participants that require them as well as all climbing hardware, ropes, and anchor building materials. Prerequisite: Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing or equivalent experience.
REI Rock Climbing Rescue Class
Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
