REI Sunken City and Spirits

Amigos Island Cove 6830 Flamingo Ln, Harrison, TN 37341 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37341

Sunken City and Spirits Kayak Tour is a relaxing 5 mile adventure that starts on Chickamauga Lake north of the dam, our professional guides will meet you at Amigos and provide you with transportation to the kayak launch. Then we lead you on a paddle around John A Patten Island and above the underwater town of Old Harrison flooded by the construction of Chickamauga Dam in 1940. We can possibly see a few ruins of the town that peek up from the depths depending on the lake water levels. You will experience the panoramic views of the Tennessee River and we will finish at Amigos Restaurant where you'll socialize with new friends on the lakefront over frozen spirits compliments of REI. An introduction to equipment and basic techniques is provided prior to embarking on the journey. No previous paddling experience necessary.

Info

Amigos Island Cove 6830 Flamingo Ln, Harrison, TN 37341
