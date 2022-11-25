× Expand RCC Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade

FIREWORKS - HOLIDAY FUN - REAL REINDEER - PICTURES WITH SANTA - LIGHTED BOAT PARADE!

Holiday joy will fill downtown with "Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade" on Friday November 25th. Returning with even more food, artist and entertainment vendors!

FREE to attend and fun for the whole family with live reindeer and Santa on site for free pictures, hot cocoa bar, mini-train rides, fire pits, face painting/balloon animals, and holiday tunes followed by the annual Lighted Boat Parade and spectacular Fireworks presented by the Southern Belle & Erwin Marine Sales.

Event Activities:

4:00pm - 6:30pm - See Real Live Reindeer

4:30pm - 7:30pm - Pictures with Santa

7:00pm - 8:00pm - Lighted Boat Parade

8:00pm - Fireworks

Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade is made possible by: Benwood Foundation, EPB, Erwin Marine Sales, Southern Belle, Elliott Davis, Mike Key Entertainment, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, City of Chattanooga and presented by River City Company & Chattanooga Presents!