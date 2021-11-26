Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade

Chattanooga Green 191 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Holiday joy will fill downtown with "Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade" on Friday November 26th.

Fun for the whole family with live reindeer and Santa on site for pictures, hot cocoa bar, fire pits, holiday tunes followed by the annual Lighted Boat Parade and Fireworks presented by the Southern Belle & Erwin Marina.

Event Activities:

4:30pm - 7:30pm - Live Reindeer & Santa

7:00pm - 8:00pm - Lighted Boat Parade

8:00pm - Fireworks

Reindeer on the Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade is made possible by: Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, EPB, Erwin Marina, Southern Belle, Elliott Davis, WUSY 101, Mike Key Entertainment, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance and presented by River City Company & Chattanooga Presents!

Info

Kids & Family
4232653700
