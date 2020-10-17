Relax and Recharge: Mind-Body Medicine 101

Is everything just too much these days? Do you feel like you need a break from the world? Perhaps a two hour workshop on Mind-Body medicine could help you to relax and recharge!

Join Judith Pedersen-Benn, MS, Center for Mind-Body Medicine Faculty Member, to learn how the mind and body are integrally connected; learn simple skills that help you to relax and reduce your response to stress; reflect on how you can incorporate these techniques into your life.

The class is highly experiential and includes plenty of time for discussion.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/10/17/relax-and-recharge-mind-body-medicine-101-online-class

About the teacher:

Judith Pedersen-Benn, MS, CADC, CHT, currently has a private practice centered on integrative and holistic counseling, organizational change, and trauma resolution services. She works with individuals, groups and organizations as they explore how to make positive changes, overcome self-defeating patterns, and integrate practices that encourage balance and wellness. Judith has pursued post-graduate training in clinical hypnosis, art and movement therapy, Jungian dream analysis, somatic experiencing (SA), and emotional freedom techniques (EFT). For the past thirty years she has worked as a counselor, teacher, and organizational consultant. She incorporates her understanding of the reciprocal and relational nature of life into her professional practice and her work for peace and justice.

As a long-time faculty member for the Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM), Judith participates in the Professional Training programs; Healing the wounds of War; Native American workshops; Global Trauma Relief in Haiti, New Orleans and Cedar Rapids. In addition, she provides Clinical Supervision for the Center’s Certification program and she is a former Adjunct Faculty member for Saybrook University.