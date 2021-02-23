Relaxing 101: The Science of Relaxation

More and more we are hearing the reports of how stress seems to be linked to almost every variety of illness and ailment we feel in our bodies. It is not uncommon to know someone suffering from high, almost debilitating, anxiety or overwhelm, all from the simple act of trying to live in this fast paced phenomenon we call life.

There is a huge misunderstanding in our society as to what this idea of "relaxing" actually is. Because knowledge is the precursor to experience, this class will lay a foundation of knowledge on a variety of studies and the scientific properties of what true relaxation actually looks like. You will learn that relaxing is not being lazy or lounging around on the sofa watching TV, but an actual skill that we can learn and develop. It is not something we do to kill time or something we do to simply feel good, but a necessary skill for you to maintain order, health, creativity, and allow you to become more productive in your everyday life.

Once we’ve built a foundation of knowledge we will then get into the experience of some practical tools and techniques in order to BECOME more relaxed. These techniques range from as little as 20 seconds to 15-20 minutes. They do not require you to attend a class or wear specific clothing. All of these techniques are designed to fit in to your life as it is.

If you are ready to conquer the stress and anxiety you feel in your life, this is the class for you!

About the teacher:

Debbie Parsons was born and raised in Orlando, FL. After a short stint in Boulder, CO she landed in Chattanooga and has been overjoyed to call it home for the past four years. Debbie became a yoga instructor over 14 years ago because of the profound guidance the practice gave her as a student. It transformed her life from being one filled with depression, loneliness, insecurity, and extremely poor life decisions to one on the path towards true happiness, adventure, confidence and abundance. Debbie is unique in the yoga industry because she has also spent many years in high stress, deadline oriented corporate jobs and has an understanding of how draining an office setting can be. Debbie has since expanded her yoga teachings to include meditation, breath work, emotional visualization, perception shifting, energy alignment, and guided relaxation and has evolved into a Relaxation Specialist. She is thrilled to share what she has learned in hopes of aiding others into a life of ease and relaxation!