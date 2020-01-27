Relief Printing: Valentine's Day Edition - 2 Part Class

In this two-part class you will be guided through the relief printing process of creating, transferring, carving, and printing your own card designs! You will make an edition of specialty handmade cards to give to your extra-special friends and loved ones for Valentine’s Day, Anti-Valentine’s Day or any other occasion that you’d like!

It means so much more to give handmade cards, and the recipients are sure to feel the extra love. This is not a “kit” class, but rather an art (printmaking class) that virtually anyone could take and prior experience is not required!

The class takes place on Monday, January 27 and Monday, February 3 from 6pm to 8:30pm.

Please note: We will not be working with inside text, but making the designs for the front of the cards.

Supplies: All tools and supplies are provided and included in the price.

The goal will be for students to take home at least 10 printed cards and their carved linoleum block that they can use later on their own!

About the teacher:

Carrie Pendergrass received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She then went on to receive a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last twenty years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, art educator, and small-business owner. Currently she is the Gallery Director for a local non-profit called the H*Art Gallery on the Southside. H*Art Gallery offers a space for homeless, disabled and other non-traditional artists to make and sell their artwork. She’s also been teaching art through grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com