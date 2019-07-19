Townsend Atelier invites the public to attend a free sculpture demonstration with local sculptor, Maria Willison on Friday, July 19. Working from a live model, Maria will create a relief portrait in clay. Watching an artist work from beginning to end is always fun and informative and questions are encouraged. Everyone welcome. Light refreshments will be available. Open to the public free of charge.
Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThrowback Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions52 Hertz Whale: Opening Night
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Heroes Run/Walk
-
This & ThatFree Pancake Breakfast
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & LearningBeginner Wheel
-
Education & LearningIntermediate Handlettering: Note Taking
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicStellar Jay
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicEric Turner