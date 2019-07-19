Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo

Google Calendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Townsend Atelier invites the public to attend a free sculpture demonstration with local sculptor, Maria Willison on Friday, July 19. Working from a live model, Maria will create a relief portrait in clay. Watching an artist work from beginning to end is always fun and informative and questions are encouraged. Everyone welcome. Light refreshments will be available. Open to the public free of charge.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - Relief Sculpture Portrait Demo - 2019-07-19 18:00:00
DI 16.28

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

July 11, 2019

Friday

July 12, 2019

Saturday

July 13, 2019

Sunday

July 14, 2019

Monday

July 15, 2019

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours