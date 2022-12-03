The Chattanooga Boys Choir is proud to present Remembering Decembers, this season’s installment of its annual holiday program.

This year’s concert showcases the CBC’s five choirs and guests from the Metropolitan Bells and Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Symphony in a program featuring both traditional favorites and modern pieces including Pinkzebra’s “Remembering Decembers” and the David Bowie and Bing Crosby “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth.”

Audiences will enjoy exciting new arrangements celebrating a diversity of holiday traditions including “Children, Go Where I Send Thee,” “Bidi Bom,” and “El Cielo Canta Alegria!” and will be inspired by uplifting anthems including “Give Us Hope” by Jim Papoulis and “This Little Light of Mine” arranged by Robert Gibson.