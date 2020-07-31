Reno Collier

Reno has built a reputation by selling out comedy clubs and colleges nationwide. In 2004 he joined Larry The Cable Guy on the hugely successful "2004 Tour of America." Reno's other national tours look more like a comedian's wish-list than a resume, including theater and arena tours with the legendary Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White. In January 2007, he re-joined Larry the Cable Guy for his wildly successful arena tour spanning the United States and Canada.

Reno's past TV credits include NBC's "Late Friday," "The Martin Short Show," "Blue Collar Comedy: The Next Generation", which aired on TBS, Comedy Central's "Premium Blend" and "The Roast of Larry the Cable Guy." Reno also made an appearance in the feature film "Witless Protection."