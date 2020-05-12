Reopening Gyms/Fitness Facilities Safely

As gyms and fitness facilities in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga is offering a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders.

The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area so feel free to share. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available after the live version is completed.

Click here to register for the webinar- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_An8nTRMVSlq6y4zKzkEZSw