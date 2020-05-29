Reopening Lodging, Hotels, & STVRs Safely Webinar

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Reopening Lodging, Hotels, & STVRs Safely Webinar

Many of Chattanooga's lodging and accommodations establishments have maintained continuous operations as essential businesses, but the State of Tennessee recommends such establishments implement an assortment of measures to protect consumers and employees.

The City of Chattanooga is partnering with Chattanooga Tourism Co. to host a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. As various businesses and attractions begin to reopen in Chattanooga, it is important that our lodging establishments, hotels, and STVRs are operating and reopening as safely as possible.

Join us as we work to reopen Chattanooga safely.

Click this link to register for the webinar- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AhPrr-F7RuyIYQsy4k58oA

