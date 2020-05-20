Reopening Offices Safely Webinar

Offices of all sizes are starting to craft their reopening plans in Chattanooga. The City of Chattanooga is offering a 1-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of TN and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders.

The webinar will be hosted by local organizations who will share some of the best practices they will be implementing when their office spaces begin to reopen in the coming weeks.

The intentions of this webinar are to provide general best practices related to implementing the TN Pledge Guidelines into a variety of different office environments. From large employers and nonprofits to private firms and other work spaces, join us as we work to reopen our offices safely in Chattanooga.

Click here to register for the webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w491LyceQ_iMt5Skc0cNcw