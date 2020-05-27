Reopening Offices Safely Webinar

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Reopening Offices Safely Webinar

When: Wednesday, May 27 at 9:00 a.m.

What: Offices of all sizes are starting to craft their reopening plans in Chattanooga. The City of Chattanooga is offering a one-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of Tennessee and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders.

The webinar will be hosted by the City of Chattanooga. Joining the City of Chattanooga will be representatives from Unum and Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, who will share some of the best practices they will be implementing when their office spaces begin to reopen in the coming weeks.

The intentions of this webinar are to provide general best practices related to implementing the TN Pledge Guidelines into a variety of different office environments. Join us as we work to reopen our offices safely in Chattanooga.

Who: Large employers, mid-sized offices, small offices, nonprofits, private firms, etc.

How: Click here to register 


