Repotting Plants 101

Have you been putting off repotting your new plant because you just aren’t sure how it’s going to go? Scared the soil you use won’t be right for your particular plant? Just want a helping hand in repotting? In this class, we will go over mixing your own soil to benefit your plant and best practices for repotting. We will then all repot our plants together and our teacher, Kate Kronenberg will be available to help you through the process

Bring that plant you have been thinking needed to be repotted for a few weeks now that you just haven’t gotten around to! We will provide 6” pots which are best for plants currently in a 4” pot. If you have a larger plant, you will need to provide your own pot. We will also be mixing up a soil mix that you can use for this repotting!

Please note: masks required.

About the teacher:

Kate Kronenberg is a born and raised Chattanoogan, community activist, and houseplant fanatic. She was raised by a botanist, and after starting with a couple plants in college, her plant collection has flourished to over 60 plants indoors, and a healthy obsession with outdoor landscaping as well.