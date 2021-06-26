Repotting Plants 101

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Repotting Plants 101

Have you been putting off repotting your new plant because you just aren’t sure how it’s going to go? Scared the soil you use won’t be right for your particular plant? Just want a helping hand in repotting? In this class, we will go over mixing your own soil to benefit your plant and best practices for repotting. We will then all repot our plants together and our teacher, Kate Kronenberg will be available to help you through the process

Bring that plant you have been thinking needed to be repotted for a few weeks now that you just haven’t gotten around to! We will provide 6” pots which are best for plants currently in a 4” pot. If you have a larger plant, you will need to provide your own pot. We will also be mixing up a soil mix that you can use for this repotting!

Please note: masks required.

About the teacher:

Kate Kronenberg is a born and raised Chattanoogan, community activist, and houseplant fanatic. She was raised by a botanist, and after starting with a couple plants in college, her plant collection has flourished to over 60 plants indoors, and a healthy obsession with outdoor landscaping as well.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Home & Garden
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Repotting Plants 101 - 2021-06-26 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Repotting Plants 101 - 2021-06-26 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Repotting Plants 101 - 2021-06-26 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Repotting Plants 101 - 2021-06-26 15:30:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

June 16, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

June 17, 2021

Friday

June 18, 2021

Saturday

June 19, 2021

Sunday

June 20, 2021

Monday

June 21, 2021

Tuesday

June 22, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours