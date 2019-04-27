Repticon Chattanooga

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Chattanooga with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.