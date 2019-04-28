Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Chattanooga with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.
Repticon Chattanooga
Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicYear of the Adventist Composer Concert
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & Learning Parties & Clubs This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions"From My Perspective" Art Exhibition
-
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge: Tim Ferguson Project
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicRev. Horton Heat & Kinky Friedman
Thursday
-
Talks & ReadingsEva Kor
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicBob Weir & Wolf Brothers
-
Theater & DanceThe Musical of Musicals
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSteep Canyon Rangers
-
This & ThatVideo Game Night
Saturday
-
This & ThatSpring Cruise In
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Education & Learning OutdoorWalk A Mile Chattanooga
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsRooted in Color: A Conference on Collecting African American Art
-
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden OutdoorEarthCare Workshop "Native Landscaping for Curb Appeal"
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Theater & DanceBallet in the Park
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Markets This & ThatOoltewah Bridal Market
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers