Chattanooga

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Chattanooga with an outstanding mixture of vendors and breeders. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach in their field of herpetology.

Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. Repticon Chattanooga is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies, and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member.

This event, held at the Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge, TN, offers a unique family outing suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.

As Repticon shows resume, the following social distancing procedures will be followed at all Repticon events to promote the health and safety of our staff, vendors, and guests: touchless ticketing, pulsed guest admission & booth sanitization, increased spacing of vendor booths, masks and social distancing of six feet are required. No seminars or paper raffle entries.

The show hours are 9am - 11am, 11:30am - 1:30pm, and 2pm - 4pm. Tickets are only sold online $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. For more information and to find tickets please visit our website repticon.com/repticon-chattanooga/.