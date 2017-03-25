Join the Humane Educational Society Saturday, March 25th at 6:00pm at the Chattanooga Choo Choo Imperial Ballroom for Rescues on the Runway. Guests will enjoy a three course meal of Caesar Salad, Georgia pecan and Bourbon glazed Lynchburg chicken, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting as well as complimentary wine, and beer. Vegetarian

options are also available. Sample hors D'oeuvres while you bid on an eclectic array of silent auction items or try your luck on a door prize. Dinner will be followed by Chattanooga's most unique runway show; we'll feature touching stories of some of our shelter pets that have foundtheir forever homes along with some great companions who are available for adoption. During the runway show guests will have the opportunity to bid on fantastic live auction items from vacations to one of a kind pieces of art and more. Besides delicious food and a good time, this event offers an opportunity to make a difference for homeless animals in our community and have a great time doing it!