Join the Humane Educational Society Saturday, March 24th at 6:00pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center for Rescues on the Runway. Sip on complimentary beer or wine while you sample hors D'oeuvres such as bacon wrapped scallops, stuffed strawberries, vegetarian spring rolls, home-style BBQ meatballs and more.

Bid on an eclectic array of silent auction items before sitting down for dinner. Guests will enjoy a three course meal of Caesar Salad, Athenian Chicken served with potatoes and seasonal vegetables or chef's choice vegetarian entree, Decadent Chocolate Torte or Wild Berry Cobbler. Dinner will be followed by Chattanooga's most unique runway show; we will feature touching stories of some of our shelter pets that have found their forever homes along with some great companions who are available for adoption.

During the runway show guests will have the opportunity to bid on fantastic live auction items from vacations to one of a kind pieces of art and more. Besides delicious food and a good time, this event offers an opportunity to make a difference for homeless animals in our community and have a great time doing it! Formal attire is required.

Advance tickets $85

Table of 8 $640

Tickets at the door $90