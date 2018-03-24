Rescues on the Runway

Google Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00

Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Join the Humane Educational Society Saturday, March 24th at 6:00pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center for Rescues on the Runway. Sip on complimentary beer or wine while you sample hors D'oeuvres such as bacon wrapped scallops, stuffed strawberries, vegetarian spring rolls, home-style BBQ meatballs and more.

Bid on an eclectic array of silent auction items before sitting down for dinner. Guests will enjoy a three course meal of Caesar Salad, Athenian Chicken served with potatoes and seasonal vegetables or chef's choice vegetarian entree, Decadent Chocolate Torte or Wild Berry Cobbler. Dinner will be followed by Chattanooga's most unique runway show; we will feature touching stories of some of our shelter pets that have found their forever homes along with some great companions who are available for adoption.

During the runway show guests will have the opportunity to bid on fantastic live auction items from vacations to one of a kind pieces of art and more. Besides delicious food and a good time, this event offers an opportunity to make a difference for homeless animals in our community and have a great time doing it! Formal attire is required. 

Advance tickets $85

Table of 8 $640

Tickets at the door $90

Info
Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Google Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00 iCalendar - Rescues on the Runway - 2018-03-24 18:00:00
Digital Issue 15.03

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours